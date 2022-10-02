Trust Investment Advisors Sells 2,500 Shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Trust Investment Advisors reduced its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 272.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,555,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,899,000 after acquiring an additional 12,835,559 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,040,000. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $18,231,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 499.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 288,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,132,000 after buying an additional 239,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,353,000.

Get PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF alerts:

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of PULS opened at $49.08 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.10. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $48.92 and a 1-year high of $49.66.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.