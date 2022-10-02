Trust Investment Advisors Sells 3,541 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Trust Investment Advisors trimmed its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,541 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEY. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. 83.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KeyCorp news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $91,468.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,205.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Stock Down 0.1 %

KEY opened at $16.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $15.74 and a twelve month high of $27.17. The firm has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.30.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a net margin of 28.53% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were issued a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 34.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KEY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

KeyCorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.