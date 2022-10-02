Trust Investment Advisors Trims Stock Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Trust Investment Advisors decreased its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,096 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,344,096,000 after buying an additional 40,190 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,234,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,746,223,000 after buying an additional 434,595 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,276,111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $906,392,000 after buying an additional 685,026 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 596,823 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $237,666,000 after buying an additional 92,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,400,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ulta Beauty

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total value of $261,674.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,395.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total value of $261,674.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,395.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total value of $123,057.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,624.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

ULTA opened at $401.19 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $330.80 and a one year high of $451.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $406.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $399.89.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $5.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.74. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 64.33% and a net margin of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 21.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ULTA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $491.00 to $511.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $482.27.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

