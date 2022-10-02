TruWealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 802.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,485 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,890 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, New England Professional Planning Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $632,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $66.43 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $66.34 and a 52-week high of $82.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.14 and its 200 day moving average is $74.95.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.