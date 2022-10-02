TruWealth Advisors LLC Has $302,000 Holdings in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

TruWealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in LTC Properties were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LTC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in LTC Properties by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 327,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,182,000 after purchasing an additional 44,375 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 543,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,547,000 after buying an additional 19,255 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 913,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,191,000 after buying an additional 88,222 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 67,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after buying an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,778,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,869,000 after buying an additional 213,028 shares during the last quarter. 73.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LTC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of LTC Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of LTC Properties to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 24th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of LTC Properties from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

In other news, Director Timothy Triche sold 1,100 shares of LTC Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total value of $47,828.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,413 shares in the company, valued at $1,844,117.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

LTC opened at $37.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 15.51, a current ratio of 15.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.15. LTC Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.36 and a twelve month high of $45.49.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.09%. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is 98.28%.

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

