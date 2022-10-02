TruWealth Advisors LLC Has $302,000 Holdings in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

Posted by on Oct 2nd, 2022

TruWealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTCGet Rating) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in LTC Properties were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LTC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in LTC Properties by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 327,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,182,000 after purchasing an additional 44,375 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 543,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,547,000 after buying an additional 19,255 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 913,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,191,000 after buying an additional 88,222 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 67,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after buying an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,778,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,869,000 after buying an additional 213,028 shares during the last quarter. 73.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LTC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of LTC Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of LTC Properties to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 24th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of LTC Properties from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

Insider Transactions at LTC Properties

In other news, Director Timothy Triche sold 1,100 shares of LTC Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total value of $47,828.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,413 shares in the company, valued at $1,844,117.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

LTC Properties Price Performance

LTC opened at $37.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 15.51, a current ratio of 15.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.15. LTC Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.36 and a twelve month high of $45.49.

LTC Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.09%. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is 98.28%.

LTC Properties Profile



LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC)

