TruWealth Advisors LLC Has $7.25 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,929,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,605,982,000 after buying an additional 3,186,848 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,998,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,567,239,000 after buying an additional 766,869 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,345,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,174,000 after buying an additional 68,982 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,526,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,242,000 after buying an additional 111,321 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,434,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,760,000 after purchasing an additional 224,767 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $187.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $214.52. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $187.57 and a 1-year high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

