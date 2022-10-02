TruWealth Advisors LLC Sells 47,547 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

TruWealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 81.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,547 shares during the quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthquest Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 4,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 19,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 31.6% in the second quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 92,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,963,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period.

Shares of VIG opened at $135.16 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $135.05 and a 52-week high of $172.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $149.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.39.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

