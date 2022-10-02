TruWealth Advisors LLC Takes $483,000 Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

TruWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 295.5% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total value of $826,368.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,847.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NEE opened at $78.41 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.53. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.22 and a 52 week high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th were given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NEE. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.30.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

