Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Shares Sold by Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC

Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,573 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 962 shares during the period. Twitter accounts for approximately 1.3% of Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TWTR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Twitter by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,403,665 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,188,198,000 after acquiring an additional 12,028,406 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Twitter in the 4th quarter valued at about $313,565,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Twitter in the 4th quarter valued at about $304,660,000. SRS Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Twitter by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 7,155,661 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $276,853,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,633,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

Twitter stock opened at $43.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -219.20 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.45. Twitter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.30 and a 12-month high of $68.41. The company has a current ratio of 7.15, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Twitter ( NYSE:TWTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.31). Twitter had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. Twitter’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TWTR shares. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Twitter from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Twitter from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Twitter from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on shares of Twitter to $34.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.27.

In related news, insider Kayvon Beykpour sold 14,878 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.09, for a total transaction of $611,337.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 396,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,285,651.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Twitter news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.76, for a total value of $163,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 711,333 shares in the company, valued at $23,303,269.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kayvon Beykpour sold 14,878 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.09, for a total transaction of $611,337.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 396,341 shares in the company, valued at $16,285,651.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,799 shares of company stock worth $1,408,285 in the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

