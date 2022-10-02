UiPath (NYSE:PATH) PT Lowered to $17.00 at Barclays

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PATH. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on UiPath from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Mizuho downgraded UiPath from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on UiPath from $45.00 to $37.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on UiPath from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on UiPath from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $23.42.

Get UiPath alerts:

UiPath Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE PATH opened at $12.61 on Wednesday. UiPath has a 52 week low of $12.12 and a 52 week high of $59.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.03. The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.76 and a beta of 0.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

UiPath ( NYSE:PATH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $242.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.68 million. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 19.19% and a negative net margin of 42.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that UiPath will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 100,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $2,070,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,387,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,716,406.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $2,070,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,387,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,716,406.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 22,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $471,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 426,799 shares in the company, valued at $8,834,739.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 162,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,129,960 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 31.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UiPath

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UiPath during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of UiPath during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of UiPath by 20,080.0% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,018 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of UiPath during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of UiPath by 110.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,100 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 51.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About UiPath

(Get Rating)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.