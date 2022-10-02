Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Acquired by Alpha Cubed Investments LLC

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,675 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up 1.1% of Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $15,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,717 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 648.4% in the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 23,208 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,341,000 after purchasing an additional 20,107 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,836 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Union Pacific by 266.6% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,466 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 3,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,183,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific Price Performance

UNP stock opened at $194.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $121.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $224.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $194.73 and a 1 year high of $278.94.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.72 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 48.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Union Pacific to $252.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen reduced their price objective on Union Pacific to $261.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $232.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.70.

About Union Pacific

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

