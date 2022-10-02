Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Price Target Lowered to $208.00 at Susquehanna Bancshares

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Susquehanna Bancshares from $240.00 to $208.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America raised Union Pacific from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Union Pacific from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $234.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $242.70.

Union Pacific Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $194.82 on Wednesday. Union Pacific has a 52-week low of $194.73 and a 52-week high of $278.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

Institutional Trading of Union Pacific

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,822,201 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $11,543,985,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776,330 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 5.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,864,818 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $7,886,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422,087 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,222,433 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,066,081,000 after acquiring an additional 166,025 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,375,359 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,573,016,000 after acquiring an additional 223,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,030,900 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,771,296,000 after acquiring an additional 489,216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

