Unistake (UNISTAKE) Price Tops $0.0045

Unistake (UNISTAKE) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 2nd. In the last seven days, Unistake has traded 15.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Unistake coin can currently be bought for $0.0045 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Unistake has a total market cap of $1.27 million and approximately $15,769.00 worth of Unistake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Unistake

Unistake’s genesis date was October 5th, 2020. Unistake’s total supply is 280,000,000 coins. Unistake’s official Twitter account is @UnistakeFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Unistake’s official website is unistake.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Unistake empowers DeFi projects in their quest for liquidity by providing new incentives for their supporters to create Uniswapliquidity pools. Communities can contribute to a token's liquidity in new ways designed to include returns, reduced risk of impermanent loss, and single-sided liquidity provision.”

