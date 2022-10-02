United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Given New $46.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $54.00 to $46.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on United Natural Foods from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on United Natural Foods from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on United Natural Foods from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $50.29.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

United Natural Foods Stock Performance

United Natural Foods stock opened at $34.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.94. United Natural Foods has a 52-week low of $32.90 and a 52-week high of $57.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.90.

Insider Activity at United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods ( NYSE:UNFI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.33 billion. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 0.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO J Alexander Douglas, Jr. purchased 2,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.98 per share, for a total transaction of $99,629.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,763 shares in the company, valued at $1,928,806.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Natural Foods

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNFI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in United Natural Foods by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 253,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,444,000 after buying an additional 29,674 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in United Natural Foods by 97.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 61,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after buying an additional 30,520 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in United Natural Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $454,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in United Natural Foods by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 940,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,164,000 after buying an additional 9,542 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in United Natural Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.