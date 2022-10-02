United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) PT Lowered to $40.00

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

UNFI has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $50.29.

United Natural Foods stock opened at $34.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.59. United Natural Foods has a 1 year low of $32.90 and a 1 year high of $57.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.94.

United Natural Foods ( NYSE:UNFI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 27th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.33 billion. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that United Natural Foods will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO J Alexander Douglas, Jr. acquired 2,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.98 per share, for a total transaction of $99,629.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,928,806.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 1.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 23,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 7.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 1.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 0.5% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 50,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors boosted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 6.2% during the second quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. 88.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

