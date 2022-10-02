Universe.XYZ Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $12.53 Million (XYZ)

Universe.XYZ (XYZ) traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. One Universe.XYZ coin can currently be bought for $0.0110 or 0.00000057 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Universe.XYZ has traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar. Universe.XYZ has a total market cap of $12.53 million and $43,272.00 worth of Universe.XYZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Universe.XYZ alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00009113 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000917 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010833 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069544 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10631555 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Universe.XYZ Coin Profile

Universe.XYZ’s launch date was May 25th, 2021. Universe.XYZ’s total supply is 1,135,000,000 coins. Universe.XYZ’s official Twitter account is @universe_xyz. The official website for Universe.XYZ is universe.xyz.

Buying and Selling Universe.XYZ

According to CryptoCompare, “The Universe Protocol is a community bootstrapping engine. It's designed to embed community-building mechanics into the way the users mint and monetize NFTs.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Universe.XYZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Universe.XYZ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Universe.XYZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Universe.XYZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Universe.XYZ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.