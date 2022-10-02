Upfire Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $1.19 Million (UPR)

Upfire (UPR) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. Over the last seven days, Upfire has traded 12.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Upfire coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Upfire has a market capitalization of $1.19 million and $23,408.00 worth of Upfire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00009124 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000918 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00010802 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069626 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10644167 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Upfire Coin Profile

Upfire was first traded on March 29th, 2021. Upfire’s total supply is 779,713,968 coins. Upfire’s official website is upfire.com. The Reddit community for Upfire is https://reddit.com/r/upfire and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Upfire’s official Twitter account is @UpfireHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Upfire

According to CryptoCompare, “Upfire is a peer-to-peer (P2P) distributed file-transferring platform designed at its core to enhance the file-sharing protocol by incentivizing seeders. By encrypting communications on the blockchain and allowing nodes to communicate directly, Upfire can function as a fully-decentralized exchange for file transactions – allowing users to download or seed their files while earning BNB in the process.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Upfire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Upfire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Upfire using one of the exchanges listed above.

