Upper Dollar (USDU) Price Tops $0.0644 on Top Exchanges

Upper Dollar (USDU) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 2nd. In the last seven days, Upper Dollar has traded down 4.4% against the dollar. One Upper Dollar coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0644 or 0.00000335 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Upper Dollar has a market capitalization of $6.44 million and approximately $68,429.00 worth of Upper Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Upper Dollar alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00009148 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000920 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00010820 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069626 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10644167 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Upper Dollar

Upper Dollar’s genesis date was August 26th, 2021. Upper Dollar’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Upper Dollar’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. Upper Dollar’s official website is uppers.io.

Upper Dollar Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Upper Dollar (USDU) is a token allegedly backed by Dollar – 100 million tokens from USDU (UPPER Dollar) – Stablecoin.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Upper Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Upper Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Upper Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Upper Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Upper Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.