Vabble Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $347,317.00 (VAB)

Vabble (VAB) traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 2nd. Vabble has a total market capitalization of $2.07 million and $347,317.00 worth of Vabble was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Vabble has traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Vabble coin can currently be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Vabble

Vabble’s launch date was June 14th, 2021. Vabble’s total supply is 1,456,250,000 coins. Vabble’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vabble is https://reddit.com/r/Vabble. Vabble’s official website is www.vabble.com.

Buying and Selling Vabble

According to CryptoCompare, “Vabble aims to bridge the gap between communities and SVOD along with delivering a digital cinema experience right through a user's device.Hosting libraries of films, documentaries, series and showtime streams. A system built for freedom of speech, and counter-censorship. Designed to redefine the standard revenue sharing models with its own cryptocurrency $VAB.”

