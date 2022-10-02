Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) Stake Lowered by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.51% of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF worth $5,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 287.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $109,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 44.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $147,000.

Get Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EDV traded down $1.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $86.71. 455,105 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,254. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.38. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $85.14 and a twelve month high of $149.04.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.