Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Shares Sold by Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.

Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Financials ETF comprises about 1.3% of Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $1,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 13,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 83.1% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 86.9% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Financials ETF Price Performance

Shares of VFH stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.44. 625,075 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 919,108. Vanguard Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.22 and a fifty-two week high of $102.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.88.

Vanguard Financials ETF Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.