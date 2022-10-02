Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Stake Raised by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 941.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 121,720 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110,037 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $6,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 602.5% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $44.36 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $43.99 and a 12 month high of $63.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.04.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

