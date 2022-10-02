Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) is Altium Wealth Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 910,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 145,427 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $37,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,463,000. Cpwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,055,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 382,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,903,000 after acquiring an additional 26,428 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $36.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.56 and a 200 day moving average of $42.26. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $36.21 and a 12-month high of $52.42.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

