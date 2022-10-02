Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Bought by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 73.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,929 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.5% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,210.0% in the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period.

Shares of VWO opened at $36.49 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $36.21 and a one year high of $52.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.56 and its 200-day moving average is $42.26.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

