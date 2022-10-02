Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Bought by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 18,882 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.5% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,210.0% during the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $46,000.

Shares of VWO traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.49. 14,585,992 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,602,586. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.26. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $36.21 and a twelve month high of $52.42.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

