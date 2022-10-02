Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Acquired by First National Bank Sioux Falls

First National Bank Sioux Falls lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,982 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. First National Bank Sioux Falls’ holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VYM. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 171.7% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded down $1.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,958,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,171,725. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $94.80 and a 12-month high of $115.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.69.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.