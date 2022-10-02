Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by Capital Planning LLC

Capital Planning LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up about 3.8% of Capital Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Capital Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $7,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 384.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 63 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 71 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 413.3% in the 2nd quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 127.8% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded down $5.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $307.37. The company had a trading volume of 991,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,986. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $307.15 and a one year high of $467.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $355.06 and a 200 day moving average of $360.45.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

