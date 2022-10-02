Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Shares Purchased by Alpha Cubed Investments LLC

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,864 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,330 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGK. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 229.3% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGK opened at $174.29 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $174.13 and a 52 week high of $266.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $198.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.66.

