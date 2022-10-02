Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Sold by Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,412 shares during the quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,236,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,887,000 after purchasing an additional 94,311 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,242,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,276,000 after purchasing an additional 602,148 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 17.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,046,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,964,000 after purchasing an additional 456,341 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,869,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,778,000 after purchasing an additional 17,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,675,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,922,000 after purchasing an additional 21,693 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE traded down $0.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $121.77. The company had a trading volume of 840,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,299. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $121.57 and a twelve month high of $154.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $136.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.26.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

