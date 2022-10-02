Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) is Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 647,467 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 114,059 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for 7.8% of Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Gemmer Asset Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $49,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HT Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 225,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,076 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 43.6% in the first quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 11,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 3,411 shares in the last quarter. American Trust acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $244,000. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $3,080,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 16.8% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $74.82. 10,719,273 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,333,525. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.50 and a fifty-two week high of $81.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.84.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

