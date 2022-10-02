Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Holdings Boosted by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 30.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,715 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. WMG Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

VOO traded down $5.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $328.30. 7,736,631 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,278,814. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $368.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $374.37. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $328.12 and a fifty-two week high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

