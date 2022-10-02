Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,044,316 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,988 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 10.9% of Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $385,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bar Harbor Trust Services grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 5,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $179.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $201.03 and a 200 day moving average of $204.33. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $179.28 and a 12-month high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

