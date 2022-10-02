Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Position Increased by Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.

Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 184,861 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,572 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 9.9% of Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $34,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $179.47 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $201.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.33. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $179.28 and a 52-week high of $244.06.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

