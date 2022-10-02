Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Bought by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,995 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $8,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lpwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 21,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,159,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 13,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Culbertson A N & Co Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 23,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $123.48 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $123.27 and a 52 week high of $151.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $135.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.91.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

