VeriBlock (VBK) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $607,670.85

VeriBlock (VBK) traded 14.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 2nd. VeriBlock has a market cap of $607,670.85 and approximately $25,218.00 worth of VeriBlock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, VeriBlock has traded 14.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One VeriBlock coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

About VeriBlock

VeriBlock (CRYPTO:VBK) is a PoP/PoW coin that uses the vBlake hashing algorithm. VeriBlock’s total supply is 1,182,142,162 coins and its circulating supply is 791,279,827 coins. The Reddit community for VeriBlock is https://reddit.com/r/veriblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VeriBlock’s official Twitter account is @veriblock and its Facebook page is accessible here. VeriBlock’s official website is www.veriblock.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “The VeriBlock Blockchain is a concrete implementation of PoP, which extends Bitcoin's security to other blockchains in the most secure, economical, and easy-to-implement manner possible, further developing upon the DTTP ethos of PoP. It acts as a fully DTTP security adapter/aggregation layer between other blockchains and Bitcoin.Every time a new blockchain joins the VeriBlock ecosystem or an existing one increases in value, all other blockchains in the VeriBlock ecosystem benefit by enjoying the additional security and decentralization that results from VeriBlock's increased network effect.Proof-of-Proof (“PoP”) is a consensus protocol that allows any blockchain to protect itself against double-spends by inheriting the full Proof-of-Work security of Bitcoin in an entirely Decentralized, Trustless, Transparent, and Permissionless (“DTTP”) manner.Discord”

Buying and Selling VeriBlock

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriBlock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriBlock should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VeriBlock using one of the exchanges listed above.

