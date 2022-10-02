Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.50-$2.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $901.60 million-$938.40 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $941.01 million.

Shares of VRNT opened at $33.58 on Friday. Verint Systems has a 52-week low of $33.48 and a 52-week high of $56.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -146.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.81.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). Verint Systems had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 0.72%. The firm had revenue of $223.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Verint Systems will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VRNT shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Verint Systems to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Verint Systems from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Verint Systems from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com cut Verint Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $59.40.

In related news, insider Peter Fante sold 6,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total transaction of $272,816.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,013,569.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Verint Systems news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 81,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total value of $3,116,746.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,060,152 shares in the company, valued at $40,423,595.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Fante sold 6,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total value of $272,816.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,013,569.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 140,032 shares of company stock worth $5,372,437 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Verint Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Verint Systems by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 2,901 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $719,000.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Engagement Orchestration, an application that improves employee efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction with workflows; Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

