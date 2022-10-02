Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Price Target Cut to $40.00

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Barclays from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on VZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a hold rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, June 24th. Scotiabank cut Verizon Communications from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a peer perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.39.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

VZ opened at $37.97 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.81 and a 200 day moving average of $47.89. Verizon Communications has a 52-week low of $37.95 and a 52-week high of $55.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $159.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.36.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.03). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The business had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.30%.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $80,112.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,582.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth about $34,000. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Featured Stories

