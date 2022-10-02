Viberate Hits Market Capitalization of $14.40 Million (VIB)

Viberate (VIB) traded 25.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 2nd. Over the last week, Viberate has traded 132.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Viberate has a total market capitalization of $14.40 million and approximately $30.65 million worth of Viberate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Viberate coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0721 or 0.00000376 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005220 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,149.62 or 0.99940635 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00007159 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004850 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00064686 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010438 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00005436 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00064147 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00081730 BTC.

About Viberate

Viberate (VIB) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2017. Viberate’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 199,635,000 coins. Viberate’s official Twitter account is @viberate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Viberate is /r/viberate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Viberate is www.viberate.com.

Buying and Selling Viberate

According to CryptoCompare, “Viberate is a platform that joins the entire live music ecosystem under one roof. Currently it acts as a database for live music, where profiles are ranked according to their online popularity. It is built and curated by the Viberate user community. Viberate's end game is to disrupt the music industry as we know it – by becoming a global talent marketplace. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viberate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viberate should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Viberate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

