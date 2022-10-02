Vidulum Price Hits $0.0285 on Top Exchanges (VDL)

Vidulum (VDL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 2nd. One Vidulum coin can now be bought for about $0.0285 or 0.00000149 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Vidulum has a market capitalization of $530,201.39 and approximately $1,185.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Vidulum has traded down 10% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Vidulum alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,188.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000313 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00021363 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.62 or 0.00274231 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.10 or 0.00141233 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $139.84 or 0.00728782 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $115.07 or 0.00601242 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $115.33 or 0.00601809 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000891 BTC.

Vidulum Profile

VDL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash1927 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 3rd, 2018. Vidulum’s total supply is 17,086,081 coins and its circulating supply is 18,588,550 coins. Vidulum’s official Twitter account is @VidulumApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vidulum is https://reddit.com/r/VidulumApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vidulum’s official website is vidulum.app. Vidulum’s official message board is medium.com/vidulum.

Vidulum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidulum is both an application and a cryptocurrency where users are able to take control of their private keys through a multi-asset web wallet. By holding the coin, VDL (Vidulum) users earn daily rewards in a process called V-Staking. The Vidulum app offers users peace of mind and full control over their cryptocurrencies while driving accessibility and ease of use in the crypto and blockchain space.Vidulum features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions..online.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidulum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vidulum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vidulum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vidulum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vidulum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.