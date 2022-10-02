Vortex Defi 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $186.00 (VTX)

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 2nd. Vortex Defi has a market capitalization of $27,015.40 and $186.00 worth of Vortex Defi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vortex Defi coin can currently be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Vortex Defi has traded down 11.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004601 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000198 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00046378 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000577 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $309.10 or 0.01611275 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00032676 BTC.

About Vortex Defi

VTX is a coin. It was first traded on February 21st, 2021. Vortex Defi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,625,000 coins. The official website for Vortex Defi is staging.vortexdefi.com. Vortex Defi’s official Twitter account is @vortexdefi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Vortex Defi

According to CryptoCompare, “Vortex DeFi plans to provide its users access to all leading platforms and protocols from a single web-based user interface.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vortex Defi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vortex Defi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vortex Defi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

