Vulkania Price Down 4.1% Over Last 7 Days (VLK)

Vulkania (VLK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. Vulkania has a total market capitalization of $583,350.35 and approximately $8,067.00 worth of Vulkania was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Vulkania has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar. One Vulkania coin can now be bought for about $0.0287 or 0.00000148 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000257 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000319 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00009113 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000917 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010833 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069544 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10631555 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
Vulkania Profile
Vulkania’s total supply is 38,767,521 coins and its circulating supply is 20,351,814 coins. Vulkania’s official Twitter account is @VulkaniaApp and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Vulkania
Receive News & Updates for Vulkania Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vulkania and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.