W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Bought by TruWealth Advisors LLC

TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 147,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,926 shares during the quarter. W. P. Carey comprises about 1.3% of TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. TruWealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of W. P. Carey worth $12,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WPC. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 272,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,395,000 after buying an additional 10,578 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 260.9% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 58,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,796,000 after buying an additional 42,255 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in W. P. Carey by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 751,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,672,000 after buying an additional 141,555 shares in the last quarter. 64.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WPC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities boosted their price target on W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, W. P. Carey presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.40.

W. P. Carey Stock Up 1.5 %

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

WPC opened at $69.80 on Friday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.76 and a 12 month high of $89.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38, a P/E/G ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.061 per share. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.18%.

About W. P. Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

