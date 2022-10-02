Wall Street Games (WSG) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.04 Million

Wall Street Games (WSG) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. In the last seven days, Wall Street Games has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Wall Street Games coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wall Street Games has a market cap of $2.04 million and $480,178.00 worth of Wall Street Games was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Wall Street Games alerts:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004640 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000200 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00046361 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000573 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $305.45 or 0.01600560 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00031170 BTC.

Wall Street Games Coin Profile

Wall Street Games (CRYPTO:WSG) is a coin. Its launch date was May 14th, 2021. Wall Street Games’ total supply is 965,526,515,288,784 coins. Wall Street Games’ official Twitter account is @WSGToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wall Street Games is wsg.gg.

Buying and Selling Wall Street Games

According to CryptoCompare, “Wall Street Games is a hybrid blockchain-based online gaming platform, where players battle each other in simple games for rewards in cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wall Street Games directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wall Street Games should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wall Street Games using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wall Street Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wall Street Games and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.