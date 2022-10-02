Warp Finance (WARP) Hits 1-Day Volume of $2.35 Million

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 2nd. In the last seven days, Warp Finance has traded down 7.6% against the dollar. One Warp Finance coin can now be purchased for about $12.19 or 0.00063597 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Warp Finance has a total market cap of $56,957.81 and approximately $2.35 million worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000084 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $129.37 or 0.00675389 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

EgoPlatform (EGO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001118 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00007961 BTC.

EGO (EGO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000889 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

VoltSwap (VOLT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance.

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

