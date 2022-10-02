Wealthspring Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 132,794 Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQR)

Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 132,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,302,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Independence as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Independence by 176.6% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 4,150,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650,085 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Independence by 26.1% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,205,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,566,000 after purchasing an additional 455,976 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Independence by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,066,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,088,000 after purchasing an additional 311,586 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Independence by 11.3% during the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 2,023,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,807,000 after purchasing an additional 204,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Independence by 270.9% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,718,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,475 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Independence Price Performance

ACQR stock opened at $9.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.82. Independence Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.67 and a 52 week high of $10.82.

Independence Company Profile

Independence Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

