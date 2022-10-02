Wealthspring Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in SVF Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SVFA)

Wealthspring Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of SVF Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SVFA – Get Rating) by 241.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,252 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,892 shares during the period. Wealthspring Capital LLC owned 0.21% of SVF Investment worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SVFA. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its position in SVF Investment by 406.3% during the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,515,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,516 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in SVF Investment by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,722,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,336,000 after acquiring an additional 801,108 shares during the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in SVF Investment by 794.8% during the first quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 894,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,769,000 after acquiring an additional 794,814 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in SVF Investment by 51.4% during the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,097,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,556,000 after acquiring an additional 712,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diameter Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in SVF Investment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,020,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

Get SVF Investment alerts:

SVF Investment Stock Performance

Shares of SVF Investment stock opened at $9.96 on Friday. SVF Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.71 and a 12-month high of $10.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.86.

SVF Investment Company Profile

SVF Investment Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Carlos, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SVF Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVF Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.