Wealthspring Capital LLC Cuts Holdings in Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FIACU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC reduced its stake in Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FIACU – Get Rating) by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,360 shares during the period. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in Focus Impact Acquisition were worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Focus Impact Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in Focus Impact Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Focus Impact Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $2,010,000.

Focus Impact Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of Focus Impact Acquisition stock opened at $10.03 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.00 and a 200-day moving average of $10.02. Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.92 and a 1-year high of $10.26.

About Focus Impact Acquisition

Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the education technology, technology-enabled manufacturing and services, and financial and healthcare technology sectors.

