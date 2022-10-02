Wealthspring Capital LLC Has $1.38 Million Stock Holdings in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:VIIAU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:VIIAU – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 140,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,850 shares during the quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. were worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

VIIAU opened at $9.92 on Friday. 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.79 and a 12-month high of $10.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.89 and a 200-day moving average of $9.88.

7GC & Co Holdings Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of technology.

