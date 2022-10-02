Wealthspring Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (OTCMKTS:LGACU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC cut its holdings in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (OTCMKTS:LGACU – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,810 shares during the period. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I were worth $1,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I Price Performance
OTCMKTS LGACU opened at $9.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.90 and its 200 day moving average is $9.87. Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $10.03.
Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I Profile
