Wealthspring Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (OTCMKTS:LGACU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC cut its holdings in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (OTCMKTS:LGACU – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,810 shares during the period. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I were worth $1,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I Price Performance

OTCMKTS LGACU opened at $9.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.90 and its 200 day moving average is $9.87. Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $10.03.

Get Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It seeks opportunities in the subsectors of healthcare, technology, energy transition, and financial and consumer sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.