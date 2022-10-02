Wealthspring Capital LLC Sells 10,500 Shares of Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PRLHU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PRLHU – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 124,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,500 shares during the period. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in Pearl Holdings Acquisition were worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street LLC bought a new position in Pearl Holdings Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Wolfswood Holdings LLC bought a new position in Pearl Holdings Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Pearl Holdings Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. Condor Capital Management grew its position in Pearl Holdings Acquisition by 910.9% in the 1st quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 21,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 19,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCL Capital L.P. bought a new position in Pearl Holdings Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $258,000.

Pearl Holdings Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of Pearl Holdings Acquisition stock opened at $10.01 on Friday. Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp has a 52 week low of $8.52 and a 52 week high of $10.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.98.

Pearl Holdings Acquisition Profile

Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on acquiring business operating in the lifestyle, health, and wellness and technology sectors.

